Moloney, Audrey P., - 77, of Egg Harbor Township, and formerly of Linwood, passed away on July7, 2019. Born on November 17, 1941 in Williamstown, NJ to the late Grace and Charles Zielke, she graduated from Williamstown High School and Beaver College, now Arcadia, majoring in education. Audrey worked as a Math Teacher for Linwood School District and as a reading Specialist for the Pleasantville School District. She also worked managing the medical office of her husband for 55 years, Vincent. Audrey always loved her dogs, especially attending training classes and walking her collies over the years, including Toby, on the bike path and at Forsythia Wildlife Refuge. She loved animals and gave generously to various animal charities. Audrey was an active member of both the Atlantic and Cape May Chapters of the American Association of University Women, and participated in many of their events including book clubs and volunteering at Children's Theatre. Throughout her life she enjoyed many outings with her family and dear friends, gardening, playing piano, the Ocean City Beach, and singing in the choir at Central United Methodist Church. She is survived by her husband, Vincent Moloney MD, daughters Susan Smith (Erich) and Laura Stubblefield (Jay), son Brian Moloney, brother Charles Zielke (Evelyn), grandson Kyle Smith, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held from 10am until 12pm, followed by a graveside service at Friends Cemetery in Linwood on July 12, 2019. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
