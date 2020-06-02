MOLSON, Tracy Annette, - 58, of West Cape May, passed away on May 23, 2020. Tracy graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School in 1980 and later graduated from Morgan State University (Balt., MD) in 1985 where she had earned her BS Degree in Communications. Tracy worked for many years, and was currently employed, as a teacher's aide for Cape May County Special Services School, Cape May Court House. She is predeceased by her Dad, Henry Molson and her best friend, Michelle Byers. Tracy is dearly missed and forever loved by her family which includes her daughter, Ashley Morrison; her mother, Cora Molson; siblings, David (Peggy) Molson, Jeffrey Molson and Laurie Molson; as well as her nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Live-stream accessibility is available for Tracy's funeral ceremony by clicking on this link https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/59645657 on Friday. The live-stream will be accessible on Friday at 1:15pm and the ceremony will begin at 1:30pm. Interment will follow in Cold Spring Cemetery, Lower Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to: The Michelle A. Byers Snoopy Endowment Fund, 1700 E. Cold Spring Lane Unit 201, Baltimore, MD 21251. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
