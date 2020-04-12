Monacello, Joseph V., - 60, of Brigantine, NJ entered into rest on Sunday, April 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Philadelphia, PA he was the son of the late Louis V. Monacello and Rosemary T. (Kinsey) Monacello. Joseph attended Ascension of Our Lord School in Kensington, Philadelphia. He was most notably seen speeding around the football field with no regard for his collarbones while playing for the Kensington Ramblers. The family moved down to the shore and he went on to be a 1977 graduate of Holy Spirit High School. Beginning in 1979 he found his passion - being a people person and getting paid for it. He began working at Resorts International and that jumpstarted a 35-year career of fine dining expertise including stops at Temple Bar & Grill, Angelonis ll and The Palm. He quickly rose through the ranks of Local 54, becoming a shop steward, and never crossed a picket line. His love of excellent food, fine wine and making people's nights allowed him to forge many lifelong friendships and have some incredible stories. He went on to graduate from ACCC's Academy of Culinary Arts in his never-ending quest to be the best at what he did. In his downtime, he liked to believe he excelled at drafting and running a fantasy football team and loved watching the E-A-G-L-E-S-Eagles every week. He never saw a tattoo he wouldn't get or a book he wouldn't read, having a voracious appetite for knowledge. He was a family man through and through and would give you the shirt off his back. Family came first no matter what and his devotion to his children was legendary. He will be missed and fondly remembered by his son; Andrew Monacello, daughters; Kaitlyn and Carly Monacello, brothers; Michael and Steven Monacello. In addition to his parents and the loving mother of his children, he was preceded in death by his older brother; Louis V. Monacello. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of Joseph please visit www.keatesplum.com. Arrangements entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave., Brigantine, NJ 08203. 609-266-3481.
