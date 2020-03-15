Monaghan, John F. "Jack", - 91, of Burleigh, Cape May County, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. Jack was born in Wildwood, NJ on July 19, 1928 and attended St. Ann's Grammar School and Wildwood High School, graduating with the class of 1946 where he was president of the Freshman class and National Honor Society member. He declined appointment to US Naval Academy to attend St. Mary's Seminary and University. Upon leaving the seminary in 1953, he served in the US Air Force (1954-1956) with one year in the Korean war zone. Jack taught for three years at Asbury Park High School; took a "summer job" with the Monmouth County Association for Retarded Children (ARC) which lasted 14 years as executive director. In addition to his secondary school teaching certificate he was certified-eligible as a teacher of the handicapped, acquired his Master of Education degree from Rutgers, New Brunswick, and completed all course work in New York University's doctoral program in Public Administration. Jack served as senior consultant in the NY City Department of Mental Health and Mental Retardation; served as director of the State of Maryland's Mental Retardation Administration and lastly as associate director of the New York Business Group on Health. In retirement he volunteered at the AIDS Center (Asbury Park), the King David AIDS unit (Atlantic City) and served as board president of the Anti-Poverty Foundation (Tinton Falls). As the family genealogist he published his research in two volumes (LoCC #2005936684) and traced family history back to the 1600's. Predeceased by his parents, William and Marguerite Monaghan and his brother and sister-in-law William and Coryn Monaghan and his brother James, he is survived by his sister-in-law Ruby Monaghan, his sister Barbara Monaghan Lacey and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. A private grave-side service will be held at Cold Spring Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of John Monaghan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
