Monaghan, Loretta Jean, - 66, of Erma NJ, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Born in Portsmouth, VA on October 12, 1951 to the late James R. Beauton-Busch and Loretta L. Black (nee Walch), she moved here over 45 years ago. She enjoyed doing counted cross-stitch and going to Disney every other year. She loved her Chow rescue dogs. Jean is survived by her only son, Randall (Jenna) Monaghan, Jr. of Del Haven; her sister, Laquita Jack of Grimsley, TN; her nieces, Crystal (Rudy) Levine of Grimsley, TN, Celina Pearson of Clermont, FL, her nephews, Ray (Hollie) Jack of Virginia Beach, VA, and Scott (Dawn) Jack of Cape May Court House; and her two grandchildren, Anthony and Leah. Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 13, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cape May County Animal Shelter, 4 Moore Road, DN 501B, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
