Monahan, Kathleen Regina, - 51, of Audubon, NJ passed away suddenly on June 27th, 2019. Born, March 18th, 1968 in Philadelphia, PA to Regina (Pancoast) Monahan and John Monahan, Kathleen was raised in Somers Point where she attended Mainland Regional High School. Upon graduation, Kathleen lived in San Diego, California for a few years before relocating back to Ocean City where she raised her daughter, Madison. Affectionately nicknamed "Kathy" and "Kat," Kathleen worked in various restaurants in the South Jersey region where she was adored by her regular customers and colleagues for her witty sense of humor and upbeat personality. Kathleen spent many happy summers at the beach and boardwalk in Ocean City with her parents, siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins. She had a lifelong love of the ocean and in later years, she made even more happy memories there with her daughter and her nephews, Jack, Eddie, and Aidan. Kathleen's greatest passion was music and her record collection was a testament to her excellent taste. In her youth, she traveled the country following The Grateful Dead and even attended Live Aid in Philadelphia in 1985. She loved going to concerts, especially with her two sisters, Connie and Jane, and her brother, John. She had a wealth of fantastic stories from every show she saw from David Bowie and Elton John, to Pink Floyd and The Cure. A creative, free spirit, she also had a passion for traveling and art. She had a soft spot for animals and doted on her three cats endlessly. But, one of her greatest joys was the time she spent with her daughter and her family. She met nearly everyone in her life with an open heart and beautiful smile. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her. Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Madison Russ, sisters Connie Henry and Jane O'Grady (Joe), brother John Monahan Jr., her parents John Monahan Sr. and Regina (Pancoast) Monahan, her three nephews, as well as her many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Kathleen was preceded in death by her beloved grandmother, Doris (Ahern) Pancoast, grandfather Daniel Pancoast, grandmother Mary (Reed) Monahan, grandfather Edward Monahan, uncle William Carey, and cousin Brendan Pancoast. Her Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, July 8th, 2019 at 12:00PM at the Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Marmora, NJ, where friends may visit from 10:00AM to 12:00PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to The Humane Society of Atlantic County, 1401 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
