Moncrief , Geraldine O., - 93, Geraldine, passed away peacefully in the early morning of 6/28/18. Gerry was born in Amherst, Massachusetts and was the daughter of the late Marie Pascale. She is preceded in death by her sister Elsie. Gerry, or Gram as she was lovingly referred to, was a devoted mother and grandmother. Early in life she traveled the country with her husband the late Leon, as a rodeo trick rider and with racing quarter horses. Gerry resided in Cape May for much of the later part of her life working at Palleys Jewelry store and Studio One Jewelers in the Rio Mall before retiring in 1989. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jerri & Tom Park of Cape May, NJ; Susan Park of Linwood, NJ; the loves of her life, her grandchildren and their spouses, Amanda (Josh) Cormier of Manahawkin, NJ and Ryan (Courtney) Park of Swarthmore, PA; as well as 3 great grandchildren Cole, Paige, and Mackenzie. As per Gerry's request no services are being held. "Goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end; they simply mean I'll miss you until we meet again." - Anonymous Evoys Funeral Home
