Mondrosch, Doris, - 81, of North Cape May, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Born in Camden and formerly of Pennsauken, Doris has been an area resident since 1979 and worked at Crest Haven Nursing Home. She is predeceased by her sons Butch and Rick Mondrosch, 3 brothers and 1 sister. Doris is survived by her daughters Paula (Michael) Slawek, Cindy Mondrosch, Susan Mondrosch, and Dana (Paulo) Mondrosch-Silva, son James Mondrosch, 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Funeral services for Doris will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May; friends may call one hour prior to service from 10 am-11 am. Interment will immediately follow service at the Tabernacle Methodist Cemetery, 656 Bayshore Rd, Erma. Contributions in Doris's memory can be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, or the Cape May County Animal Shelter, 110 Shelter Rd, DN 132, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

