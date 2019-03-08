Monforte, Joseph, - 88, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was born and lived in Brooklyn, NY before moving to Little Egg Harbor 35 years ago. Joseph was a US Marine Corps Veteran serving courageously during the Korean War and earning the Purple Heart. He was a member of the American Legion Post #493, the LEH Republican Club and the Italian America Club. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Christine Monforte in 2017. Surviving are his loving children Michelle Pearsall (Michael) of Little Egg Harbor, Roseann Hervey (William) of Staten Island, Joseph Monforte (Laurie) of Matawan, NJ, Nancy Schulter (Don) of Little Egg Harbor, Helen Papandrea (Eugene) of Little Egg Harbor and Marie Romeo (Charles) of Staten Island, 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 10 pm and Saturday, March 9 from 7:30 am to 8:30 am at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Road Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. A Funeral Mass will be on Saturday at 9a, at St. Theresa's Church, Little Egg Harbor followed by interment at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens, Woodbridge, NJ.
