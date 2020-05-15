MONGUL, DR. FRANK EDWARD, - 88, of Ventnor City, New Jersey, left to go on his outward journey home on Tuesday ~ April 28th, 2020. He was born on January 3rd, 1932 to Amy & Charles Beeka Mongul in Georgetown, Guyana. He ended a prolific career, as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, lastly with the State of California Public Health Department. He is predeceased by: his Parents; and his Wife, Leila. He is survived by the Mongul & Sanahi families, and many Friends. He will be dearly missed. Services were Private. The family wishes to thank Mikal's Funeral Parlor for making his journey a pleasant one. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor LLC located at 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401 @ 609.344.1131. www.mikalsfuneralparlor.com.
