Monroe, Percy D., - 58, of Atlantic City, passed away June 21, 2020. Born in Lima, Peru, he lived in Paterson, NJ before moving to Egg Harbor Twp., and has lived in Atlantic City for 6 years. Percy worked with Atlanticare Mainland Division as an OR technician for several years before his passing. Prior to working for Atlanticare, he worked with Trump Castle where he was a manager of banquets. He was a devout Christian and was devoted to God. He was a long-time member of Crossroads Fellowship Church in Pleasantville. In his free time, he enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family. Percy is predeceased by his father, Rene Monroe; and his infant sister, Patricia Monroe. He is survived by his mother, Mercedes Monroe (Bayona); his sisters, Consuelo Baca Monroe (Javier) and Mercedes Logan (Bill); his children, Natalie Monroe Patricio (Alex), David Monroe, Andrew Monroe, Ashley Monroe, Patricia Marrero, and Omayra Ramos; and his 7 grandchildren. A memorial gathering will be 5 PM to 6 PM on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Crossroads Fellowship Church, 101 N. 1st St, Pleasantville, NJ. A service will follow at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018 (https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate) or the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 (www.diabetes.org/donate). For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.

