Montag, Dorothy L., - 91, of Cologne, passed away on May 26, 2019 during a short stay at Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees, after leaving the care and comfort of her daughter's home in Williamstown, where she resided for the past three years. Dorothy retired as the Tax Assessor of Galloway Twp. Along with a successful career, she was also a wonderful homemaker gardening, canning, cooking, sewing and enjoying meals with her family. Dorothy especially enjoyed quilting with her friends at the Layfette Quilters Guild in EHC. Dorothy is predeceased by her parents, Albin and Maria Steudel; a sister, Anne Lemke; and her husband of 61 years, William Montag. She is surived by two sons, William and Albin; one daughter, Susan Jengehino and her husband, John; three grandchildren, William (Nicole), Jocelyn and Jonathan Jenegino; and four great grandchildren, Brady, Sophia, Grace and Isabella. Family and friends are asked to join the family on Sunday, June 2nd from 2:00 to 3:00 PM with a memorial service beginning at 3:00 PM at the Moravian Church, 245 Boston Ave, Egg Harbor City. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, Development Office, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
