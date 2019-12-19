Montague, Macie Dell, - 81, of Egg Harbor Township, went home to be with the Lord and her beloved husband Eugene Montague, Sr., on Sunday, December 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 7, 1938, in Ozark, Alabama to Laverne (Griffin) and Clinnies Walker, Sr. Macie worked for Bally's Park Place Hotel Casino, for over twenty years before retiring. In addition to her husband and parents, she preceded in death by: son, Eugene Montague, Jr. Macie is survived by: children, Kathy Vines (Charles), Teresa Thomas (Steven), Tyrone Montague (Tira), and Jerome Montague (Takesha); and a host of other loving family members and friends. Funeral Services will be 11AM, Saturday, December 21, 2019, at St. James AME Church, New York & Arctic Avenues, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

