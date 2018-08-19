Montemayor, Albert E., - 77, of Vineland, went peacefully to the loving arms of God on August 15, 2018. He was born in Bryn Mawr, PA to the late Joseph and Lupe (Muñoz) Montemayor. Albert attended St. Matthews High School in Conshohocken, PA and Saint Joseph University in Philadelphia, PA. He then volunteered to serve in the U.S. Air Force as an Intelligence Officer in the Vietnam War and served for 4 years. Albert was a talented musician and played guitar and keyboard for many years. He also worked for 27 years as an activities coordinator for a nursing home in Gloucester County, NJ where he shared his humor and music. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in East Vineland and believed in the love and mercy of Jesus. He loved his short time at the NJ Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland, NJ and was grateful for his many friends and care givers there. Albert is survived by a daughter and a son who are so thankful for the love, care, and support he gave them all their lives. He is survived by his sister, Geraldine McDevitt (Montemayor). He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Albert chose to donate his body to research and he did not want a funeral. He will be remembered every time we hear a bad pun or good music. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the NJ Veterans Memorial Home, 524 North West Boulevard, Vineland NJ 08360 or by contacting the Volunteer Services Department at (856) 405-4213. Condolences may be sent to lhillclasses@gmail.com.
