Monzo Jr., John F. "Boogie", - 90, of Hammonton, NJ, passed away peacefully Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Powerback Rehabilitation Center in Voorhees Twp. John was born in Waterford and lived in Hammonton most of his life. He retired from Owens Corning in Berlin in 1988 after over 30 years of service and went on to work for the Hammonton Board of Education, retiring in 1999. Boggie served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He is predeceased by his wife Phyllis (nee Petruzzi), parents John and Jennie Monzo and sisters Marie Mazzagatti (Joe) and Anna Armpriester. He is the beloved father of Lee Ann Monzo of Hammonton, dear uncle of Joseph Mazzagatti (Debbie) and Joann Pino (Sam) along with Lenny Sigman (Debbie), John, Wayne and Donna Sigman. and several great-nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing Friday 10:00 11:30am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel St. Joseph Church with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton. Donations may be sent in John's name to the National M.S. Society of Great Delaware 30 South 17th St. # 800 Phila. PA 19103. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third St. Hammonton. To share condolences please go to www.marinellafuneralhome.com
