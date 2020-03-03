Monzo, Martha, - 89, of Hammonton, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on February 29, 2020, with her loving family by her side. She was born and raised in Hammonton and graduated from Hammonton High School in 1948. Martha retired from W.B. Kessler Memorial Hospital where she worked in the Environmental Services Dept. In the early years of her marriage she worked on the family farm with her husband, Joe. She enjoyed the simple things in life, flowers, birds signing and watching beautiful sunrises. One of her favorite past time was traveling with her sister Freda, as well as going to the casinos with her girlfriends. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. Predeceased by her husband, Joseph W. Monzo, her parents, Samuel and Helen Clauss, brothers, Samuel, Otis, Warren and Richard Clauss and sisters Margaret Jennings and Helen Doerfel. Martha is survived by her children Betty Ritz and her husband Anthony, William J. Monzo, and Jo Ann Pantalone and her husband Louis all of Hammonton, NJ. One brother Robert Clauss of Hammonton, NJ, two sisters Hilda Packard of Lynnwood, WA and Freda Lutz of San Bruno, CA. Loving grandmother of Brian Ritz (Lauren), Michelle and David Monzo, Amy Pantalone (James) and Ashley D'Agostino (Joe) and two great-grandchildren Oliva and Brandon Ritz. She will be sadly missed by her sisters in law, Sally Clauss, Verla Clauss, Rita Alvino, Mary Monzo and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation Saturday, March 7th from 9:00 11:00 am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third Street Hammonton, NJ. Funeral Services will be held 11:30 am at the Hammonton Presbyterian Church 326 Bellevue Ave. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery 500 N. White Horse Pike Hammonton, NJ. Donations may be made in Martha's memory to the Presbyterian Church or Grace Health Care 105 Fieldcrest Ave. #402 Edison, NJ 08837. To share condolences www.marinellafuneralhome.com
Service information
Mar 7
Visitation
Saturday, March 7, 2020
9:00AM-11:00AM
9:00AM-11:00AM
Marinella Funeral Home
102 N. Third St.
Hammonton, NJ 08037
102 N. Third St.
Hammonton, NJ 08037
Guaranteed delivery before Martha's Visitation begins.
Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
11:30AM-12:20PM
11:30AM-12:20PM
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
326 Bellevue Ave.
Hammonton, NJ 08037
326 Bellevue Ave.
Hammonton, NJ 08037
Guaranteed delivery before Martha's Funeral Service begins.
Mar 7
Burial
Saturday, March 7, 2020
12:30PM-1:00PM
12:30PM-1:00PM
Oak Grove Cemetery
500 N. White Horse Pike
Hammonton, NJ 08037
500 N. White Horse Pike
Hammonton, NJ 08037
Guaranteed delivery before Martha's Burial begins.
