MOORE, Earl R., - 81, of North Cape May, passed away at his home in the arms of his wife on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Earl enjoyed a 35-year career with the telephone company before retiring in 1994 and, thereafter, embarked on a second career with the Cape May County Zoo Commission, retiring in 2016. He was a faithful communicant of St. Barnabas By the Bay Episcopal Church, Villas. He is predeceased by his grandson, Nathaniel Toft. Earl is dearly missed by his loving family which includes his wife of 59 years, Fran; two children, Earl S. (Susan) Moore and Carolan (Karl) Toft; 4 grandchildren, Rachael, Derek, Kyle and Chloe. To celebrate and honor Earl's life, his funeral ceremony will take place on Thursday (Oct. 10th) at 10 am in St. Barnabas By the Bay Episcopal Church, 13 W. Bates Ave., Villas. Interment will follow in Cold Spring Cemetery, Lower. Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Barnabas By the Bay Episcopal Church, 13 W. Bates Ave., Villas, NJ 08251. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com

Tags

Load entries