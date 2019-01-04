Moore, Edward W., - 93, of Erma, and a lifelong resident of Cape May County, passed away on December 29, 2018 two weeks after the passing of his wife of 70 years, Elva. Ed was born on Christmas Day 1925 in Gloucester, NJ. He graduated from Wildwood High School in 1943. A man of honor, he enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 17 and served during World War II in the Pacific Theatre on a minesweeper. Ed had a long and successful career with Atlantic City Electric, retiring after 40 years of employment. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion and the Naval Mine Warfare Association. Ed is dearly missed by his family which includes his two sons, Edward B. (and Rita) Moore and Richard D. (and Kay) Moore; sister, Judy (and Jim) Emmert; four grandchildren, Richard, Edward, Matthew and Josh; three great grandchildren, Richard, Shoshanna and Will, as well as his nieces. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (Jan. 9th) at 11am in the Episcopal Church of the Advent, cor. of Washington and Franklin Sts., Cape May where friends will be received from 10:30am until 11am. Interment with military honors will follow in the Cape May County Veterans Cem. Parking will be available at the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May (one block away from the church). Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
