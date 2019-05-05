Moore (Gilday), Patricia, - 88, of Egg Harbor Twp. NJ, passed away on May 1, 2019 at Spring Village of Galloway. She was the daughter of the late William and Malvina Gilday and the wife of Jerry Moore. She was predeceased by her brother, Joe Gilday and her sister Bonnie Graham. In her early years she had a radio show, sang at the 500 Club and formed the Mainland Sunshine Pipers. Later performances include: The 76 House, Gateway Theater, The Festival Choir singing with Luciano Pavarotti, as well as Rosemary Clooney. She is survived by her daughter; Patti Blumberg (Alan), her son; Stephen (Donna), six grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 724 Maple Avenue, Linwood, NJ, where a gathering will be held at 11am till time of Mass. Memorial contributions can be made to the Charity of your choice. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com.
