Moore, James E. Jr., - 74, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Mystic Meadows, Little Egg Harbor. He was born in Philadelphia, PA., residing in Little Egg Harbor for more than 50 years. James worked as Director of Inventory Control for Amtrak, Philadelphia, PA. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving during the Vietnam Campaign. James served as President of the Board of Education for both Little Egg Harbor and Pinelands Regional High School. He was a member of St. Theresa R.C. Church, Little Egg Harbor, and was active with the Boy Scouts, and Pinelands Soccer Club. He was a Phillies fan, loved to travel, and listen to Irish music. James is survived by sons Michael Moore (Cheryl), of Forked River, N.J., Ryan Moore (Susan), of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., and Shawn Moore (Tammy) of Davenport, FL., grandchildren Destiny, Billy, Noah, Chad, Jacob, and Abigail, and great-grandchildren Skylee, Tyson, and Kingston. Visitation will be Monday, April 29, 2018, from 2-4 & 7-9 PM, with a Service at 7:30 PM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. Burial will be Tuesday, April 30, at 9:30 AM, in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, PA. For condolences, flowers, and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
