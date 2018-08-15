Moore, Jr., Timmy, - 35, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away August 4, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Desiree; children: Timmy III, Timara, Tyree, Khyle, Timmy III, Aviannah, Taelynn, and Blake; mother Alma and brother Shane. Funeral services will be Thursday August 16, 2018 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing will be from 2:30 to 3:00 and service will begin at 3 p.m. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
