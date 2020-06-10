MOORE, JUANITA ALANDA, - 74, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey returned to the Lord on Tuesday ~ June 2nd,2020. She was born on August 7th,1945 in Palm Beach, FL to the late Doris McMorris-Johnson. She is an alumni of Atlantic City High School."Mrs. Juanita", as she was respectfully and affectionately known, had a great work ethic and a level of self-esteem, ambition and personal accomplishment that could not be matched. For 47 years, Juanita proudly worked for Lenox China as a Gold Liner, until she retired.She then, in turn, went to work for Pleasantville High School, where she worked in the Food Service Department for 6 years. She was also a faithful member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Pleasantville, NJ - where she occasionally served on the Women's Auxiliary. If you could keep up with her drive, then you were really something.If you were one of her descendants, then you had it naturally because you came from great stock. She was predeceased by her Mother, Doris McMorris-Johnson. Mrs. Juanita Alanda Moore leaves behind to cherish her unforgettable memories: her loving Husband, Ralph Moore; her four adoring Children, Pearlene Forrest, Sherelle Lewis (Leslie), and Gerald R. & Jeffrey L. Fundenberg - all of Pleasantville, NJ; her fifteen amazing GrandChildren, Akkeriah Scott of Pleasantville, NJ, Ronald Davis, Jr. of Seattle, WA, Ricketa & Ricardo Dabney, Lakeisha & Lateef Lewis, Rashanah Waddell of Atlantic City, NJ, Jalal, Kasson, Kyrie, Jeff Jr. & Kashief Fundenberg, Tyauna Hall, Nate Parker & Leslie Tyler-Lewis of North Jersey; along with many Great Grandchildren; Nieces; Nephews; Friends; and lastly her GrandDoggie, Fufu of Pleasantville, NJ. She was a remarkable person and will be truly and deeply missed. Services of Love will be held, Saturday ~ June 13th, 2020 at Mikal's Funeral Parlor ~ located at 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Viewing will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am. A Repast will be held at her Daughter, Sherelle Lewis's Home. For further information, please contact Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131. The Lord blessed so much and so many, to come from this one and only child. We, the many plentiful Branches of the Moore family - who trace ourselves back to our single Root of Maternal greatness - thank all those who have been supportive.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of JUANITA MOORE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
What might Atlantic City casinos look like when they reopen?
-
Gov. Murphy cleared the way for youth baseball to return. Now comes the hard part.
-
LIVE UPDATES: Resorts Casino Hotel releases plans for safe opening amid COVID-19
-
Video shows struggle before state trooper fires at man during parkway stop
-
Gov. Phil Murphy lifts COVID-19 stay-at-home order
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Harry Davidson Plumbing, Since 1919 Our Customers recommend us to their friends. Sewer &…
Hardwood Vinyl Plank Carpet Laminates Sanding ReFinishing Work & More! WE FIX FREE INSTA…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.