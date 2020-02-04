Moore, Kathleen (Trixie), - 89, of Galloway, NJ passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Spring Village. She worked many years at Spencer Gifts. Kathleen loved the beach in Atlantic City, taking long rides with her husband, crocheting afghans, and cooking delicious food. The biggest love of her life was her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Moore, Sr.; her son-in-law, Charles Stroup; her granddaughter, Michelle Moore; her brothers, Robert, Richard, and Vincent; and her sisters, Patricia and Dorothy. Kathleen is survived by Kenneth Jr. and Gerri of Galloway; her daughter, Kathleen Stroup of Absecon; grandchildren, Kenneth Moore III and Rachael of North Carolina, Kristi (Moore) Aiken and Earle of Galloway, Lynn (Stroup) Latham and Don of Egg Harbor Twp., and Lori Stroup of Absecon; her great grandchildren, Ashely, Casey, Bradley, Dylan, Darcy, Natalie, Julia and Mackenzie and her brother, Francis Bennett (Barbara). A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a service at 11:00 AM at Beacon Evangelical Free Church, 420 S. Sixth Ave, Galloway. Interment will immediately follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway, 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beacon Church Building Fund or St. Jude's Hospital.
Service information
Feb 6
Visitation
Thursday, February 6, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Beacon Evangelical Free Church
420 S 6th Ave
Galloway, NJ 08205
Service
Thursday, February 6, 2020
11:00AM
Beacon Evangelical Free Church
420 S 6th Ave
Galloway, NJ 08205
