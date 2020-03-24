Moore, LeRoy (Roy), - 89, of Villas, passed away on Monday, March 23 after a two-month battle with his heart. He was born July 3, 1930, in Bristol and was raised in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. He enlisted at the age of 17 and honorably served his country in the Korean War. He met the love of his life, Rita (Potts) Moore, and married on November 29, 1952. They lived together on the 3500 block of Ella Street in St Hugh Parish the first forty years where they raised five children and forged long-lasting friendships with the neighbors. After his honorable army discharge in 1951, Roy work at Cuneo Press on Erie Ave for 24 years and was the company union leader. In 1975, the new Federal Reserve Bank at 6th and Arch opened and Roy took the position as Building Superintendent until 1992. In 1992, Rita and Roy retired to the Villas. For the last 27 years, he continued to be a great dad, and a loving Pop to his nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. For more than 50 summers, Roy was a regular at the Broadway Beach in Cape May first with his children, sister- and brother-in-law and nieces, then with his grandchildren; he loved the feel of the sun on his face and sand between his toes. In his retirement years, Roy visited Fort Lauderdale regularly in March, and went on many family and friends Princess Cruises in the Caribbean. After his family, Roy valued education the most. He could always be heard saying, "They can take your money, they can take your home, but no one can ever take your education from you". He put words into action and set a great example to his children, when he returned to St Joe's night school in the early 70's to receive his GED with honors. The family sends a special thank you to the Administration and staff at North Cape Center on Town Bank Road for their excellent care and compassion and helped ensure Roy passed peacefully. Roy is the beloved husband of the late Rita (d), brother of Tommy, devoted father of the late Roy Thomas (d), survived by Rita Sprenkle (George), John Moore (Donna), Margaret Mellitto (Patrick) and Jacqueline Mathis (Jack). Also survived by nine grandchildren: Denise Gianfrancesco Meissner, Christine Schwartz Shaeffer, Angela Moore Boggs, John Mathis, Margaret Lepone (nee:Schwartz) Roy Mathis, John Moore Jr., Jaclyn Moore and James Mathis, and survived by eleven great-grandchildren: Leah and Sarah Shaeffer, Toby Price and Riley Turchi, Milo Mathis, Jason and Arianna Boyer, and Hannah, Cody, Dakota and Kenny (d) Boggs. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the viewing and burial are private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the North Cape Center Recreation at 700 Town Bank Rd, North Cape May, NJ 08204.
To plant a tree in memory of LeRoy Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
