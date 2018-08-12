Moore, Melissa Wren "Mimi", - 28, of Greenfield, NJ, passed away Friday, August 10, 2018 with her family by her side after a long courageous battle with Lupus. Born in Bangkok Thailand she has lived in Greenfield, NJ most of her life. She was a 2008 graduate of Wildwood Catholic High School where she joined everything she could. After high school she went to Cabrini College where she immersed herself in college life having been a Graduate Assistant in the library, Peer Mentor and Student Ambassador among her many activities. She earned her BA in History and Religion and her Master's in Education. Mimi had a magnetic personality, everyone she met became a lifelong friend. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She traveled the world, France, Spain, Thailand and many others to numerous to name. Surviving are her parents: Kenneth and Bonnie (nee Bozarth) Moore, twin sister: Abbey Moore and sister: Kenna (Mike) Sangtinette. A Service of Memory and Love will be offered Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 12 o'clock noon from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of service. The family is requesting in honor of Mimi everyone wear bright clothing to help keep her bright light shining. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions are requested to the Mighty Mimi's team for the Lupus walk at Lupus.org. Condolences may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
