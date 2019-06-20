Moore, Mildred E. , - 87, of Atlantic City, NJ was born December 22, 1931, to the late Edith Green and Samuel Parker. She attended public school system in Wilmington, Delaware. She also worked at Delmarva Power and Light Company as a cashier. She was predeceased by: parents; husband, Leonard A. Moore; son, Craig A. Doran; two brothers, Edward and Theodore Parker. She leaves to cherish her memory: son, George A. Doran; grandson; sister, Priscilla M. Wright (Cecil, Sr.); stepdaughters, Palmer Moore, Angela Mobley (Darryl), Victoria Smith; eleven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; nieces and nephews, Donette Clark, Toni Jones, and Darryl Wright; and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be 11AM, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, Hamilton Memorial United Methodist Church, 609 Arctic Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
