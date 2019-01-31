Moore, Nance Marie Shaw , - 58, passed away on January 27th, 2019 at Penn Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia PA. Nance was born in Philadelphia, where she lived until moving to Sea Isle City in 1980. She worked for Acme Markets for 30+ years, in various positions, most recently receiving manager. Nance became a fixture in the Sea Isle community in this position, always willing to go above and beyond, for anyone who needed assistance. Those who know Nance agree that she is one of the most generous and selfless human beings you will ever meet. There wasn't enough that Nance could do for those she knew and loved. On the weekends you could find her playing quizzo, with a Michelob Ultra in hand with her closest friends. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, John A. Moore III, son John A. Moore IV (Missy), son Harry V. Moore (Julia), sisters Sally Duffy, Pat Thompson, Christine Clark (Bill), Janet Lemoine (Bob), Mary Beth Sears and Teresa Shaw SSJ, and brothers Skip Shaw (Judy) and Joseph Shaw (Martha). Also survived by her father-in-law John A Moore Jr (Gladys), sister-in-law Karen Gouse (Bill) as well as many nieces and nephews, and an endless list of friends, co-workers and acquaintances. Nance is predeceased by her parents and heroes Harry Vincent Shaw and Ann Porter Shaw, as well as mother-in-law Helen Moore and brother-in-law Robert Sears. A service for Nance will be held, Saturday, February 2, 2019, at 12:00 pm at Abundant Life Church, 44 Route 50, Ocean View. Where friends may call from 9:00am till time of the service. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made, in Nance's memory, to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org
