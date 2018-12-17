Moore (nee Sykes), Elva E., - 92, of Erma, passed away on December 14, 2018. Born in Philadelphia, PA, Elva was a resident of North Wildwood before moving to Erma where she has resided for approximately the past 60 years. Elva was a graduate of Wildwood High School and thereafter enjoyed a long career as a beautician. She embodied the role of matriarch within her family and will be truly missed for these intangible attributes. She is predeceased by her brother, Walter Sykes. Elva is forever loved by her family which includes her husband of 70 years, Edward W. Moore; two sons, Edward B. (and Rita) Moore and Richard D. (and Kay) Moore; one sister, Helen Forbes; four grandchildren, Richard, Edward, Matthew and Josh; three great grandchildren, Richard, Shoshana and Will; her nieces; and last but certainly not least her dog, Sammy. Funeral services will be held on Thursday (Dec. 20th) at 11am in the Episcopal Church of the Advent, cor. of Washington and Franklin Sts., Cape May where friends will be received from 10:30am until 11am. Interment will follow in the Cape May County Veterans Cem. Parking will be available at the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May (one block away from the church). Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
