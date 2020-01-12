Moore, Rebecca Kay, - 80, of North Cape May, since 2001 and formerly of Newtown Square, PA., passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, January 9. Kay was born in Altus, Oklahoma to the late Cue Stanfill and the late Bertha Kincade Stanfill. She was employed as an IT Systems Analyst, for 20 years, by Main Line Health Care in Bryn Mawr, PA., and also worked for the Cape May Lewes Ferry for several years. Kay enjoyed reading, traveling (especially cruising), entertaining and hosting theme parties. She was a member of the Cape May Lutheran Church, the Red Hat Club, the Garden Club and the Cape May Senior Citizens Club. Kay is preceded by her husband William Moore, Jr, her son-in-law Patrick Henry and her five siblings. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Carol (Dwayne) Sharp-Pfeifle, Leslie (Matt) Carden, Kimberly Henry and Heather Moore, ten Grandchildren, four Great-Grandchildren, her brother Ronnie Stanfill and sisters, Lila Hoover and Connie Stanfill-Ford. A Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 14th at 11am at the Cape May Lutheran Church, 509 Pittsburgh Ave, Cape May, NJ where friends may call at the church from 10am to 11am. Donations can be made in Kay's memory to the First Presbyterian Church of Cape May Food Bank, 500 Hughes St., Cape May, NJ 08204. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
