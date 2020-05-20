Moore, Thomas, - 74, of Pleasantville, NJ was called home to be with the Lord on May 8, 2020. He was born on October 10, 1945 in Mullins, South Carolina to Sadie Hawkins. Tom (Willie as he was called) moved to Pleasantville, NJ at the age of 5 years old with his late grandmother, Hannah Jane Moore. He was educated in the Pleasantville School System and worked for Lenox China in Pomona, NJ for 35 years. Tom was a dedicated member of St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Pleasantville, NJ. He was an usher, member of the male chorus and served on the Trustee Board until his health failed. He was preceded in death by his mother Sadie Hawkins, grandmother Hannah Jane Moore, stepfather Robert Hawkins and an uncle Nathaniel Moore. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 44 years, Lessie Moore and son Christopher Moore both from Pleasantville, stepdaughter, Calandra Bullock of Phoenixville, PA. Three special cousins, Bessie Savage, Sheila Orlando and Nathaniel Moore Jr., two brothers-in-law, Jonas Floyd Jr. and Collins Eubanks, sisters-in-law, Anne K. Forrest and Gloris Johnson and one nephew Jonas Floyd III, best friend, John Blocker and close friends, Brenda Sanderlin and the St. Paul A.M.E. Male Chorus AKA Sons of Thunder and a host of other cherished family and friends. The family would like to thank Atlantic Care Hospice for all of their support. Private professional services were held by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main St, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994
