Moore, Virginia, - 93, of Brigantine, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Peter J. Moore and her daughter, Rosemary Fellona. She is survived by her two sons, Peter and John Moore along with several grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. Thomas Church, 8Th Street, and Brigantine Ave, Brigantine. Friends may call after 10:15 am at the church. Burial will be private. To share your fondest memory of Virginia please visit www.keatesplum.com. In lieu of flowers, Mass cards are greatly appreciated. Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
