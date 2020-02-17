Moore, Willie Eva, - 85, of Pleasantville, gained her wings on Monday, February 10, 2020, in ARMC City Division. She came to Atlantic City in the 1950s and was employed by the city as a public restroom attendant. She later met and married Kennard C. Moore in the late 70s. In 1980, she began employment with Sands Hotel Casino as a pantry worker, retiring after 20 years. Willie was a longtime member of Second Baptist, Atlantic City, where she was a member of the Senior Choir and other ministries. She later became a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Traditional Catholic Church. Surviving are her beloved husband, Kennard C. Moore; three children, Alvin O. Melton (Sharon), Juna E. Melton and Kim D. Melton; brother, Earl Smith (Vivian); 18 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren, 10 great great grandchildren, her dearest friend, Theresa Porter Walker, and a host of nephews, nieces and friends. Services are at 11AM Wednesday, February 19, 2020, All Wars Memorial Building, 1510 Adriatic Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Covington Funeral Home, Atco.

