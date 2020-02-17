Moore, Willie Eva, - 85, of Pleasantville, gained her wings on Monday, February 10, 2020, in ARMC City Division. She came to Atlantic City in the 1950s and was employed by the city as a public restroom attendant. She later met and married Kennard C. Moore in the late 70s. In 1980, she began employment with Sands Hotel Casino as a pantry worker, retiring after 20 years. Willie was a longtime member of Second Baptist, Atlantic City, where she was a member of the Senior Choir and other ministries. She later became a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Traditional Catholic Church. Surviving are her beloved husband, Kennard C. Moore; three children, Alvin O. Melton (Sharon), Juna E. Melton and Kim D. Melton; brother, Earl Smith (Vivian); 18 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren, 10 great great grandchildren, her dearest friend, Theresa Porter Walker, and a host of nephews, nieces and friends. Services are at 11AM Wednesday, February 19, 2020, All Wars Memorial Building, 1510 Adriatic Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Covington Funeral Home, Atco.
Most Popular
-
State Police find car of Egg Harbor City man who went missing in November
-
EHT committee rules on residents' Second Amendment rights
-
EHT gets $2.5 million to buy, demolish 4 Black Horse Pike motels
-
Prosecutor: Atlantic City man found fatally shot inside car
-
A dozen Inspira nurses gave birth within a year of each other
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.