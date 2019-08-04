Moorhead, Robert W., - 46, of Williamstown , passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Born in Voorhees, NJ he was a graduate of Edgewood Regional High School, and the Art Institute of Philadelphia where he earned a bachelors degree in graphic design. He served proudly in the U.S. Air Force for six years. Bobby loved family parties, playing with his children and watching their baseball and soccer games. Bobby had a special ability to understand, build, and repair anything with an engine. He was an inquisitive mind and a dreamer who learned to build whatever was on his mind. He was predeceased by his mother, Deborah Spinella. He is survived by his father, Robert A. Moorhead and second mother, Terri R. Moorhead, his daughter, Jordan Moorhead, his son, Ryan Moorhead, his sister, Heather McCurdy and her husband, Anthony McCurdy, his brother, Shawn Moorhead and his wife, Emily Dispoto, two nieces, Paige and Madeline McCurdy, his longtime companion, Wendy Twiford and her two children, his step-father, Gary Spinella, and his step-brothers, Scott and Don Spinella. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 2:00 PM -2:30 PM at Calvary Chapel, 660 S. Egg Harbor Road in Hammonton, where funeral services will take place at 2:30 PM. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home in Hammonton, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to fund the educational pursuits of Bobby's daughter and son at gf.me/u/uijm9j.
Most Popular
-
Ocean City using trained raptors to deter hostile seagulls from Boardwalk
-
Pennsylvania father dies after saving son from drowning off Atlantic City beach
-
Water company says Atlantic City mayor helped beach bar fill pool, wants bill paid now
-
BELL, NA’IMAH REGINA
-
Atlantic City police identify Pennsylvania father who died saving drowning son
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
FENCE Vinyl & Wood, Aluminum & Chainlink RAILING Vinyl & Aluminum Cable & Gl…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.