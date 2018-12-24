MORALES-MARTINEZ, ARACADIA, - 86, of Atlantic City, was called home to be with the Lord on December 18, 2018. Born in Ciales, Puerto Rico on December 9, 1932, Arcadia known to many as "Doña Calla" retired after 18 years as a Sands Casino employee. Doña Calla spent her time gardening, cooking for her family, and attending Sunday Mass. Doña Calla is predeceased by her sons Javier, Orlando, Miguel Martinez; daughter Lucy Martinez; and her loving husband of sixty-five years, Luis Martinez-Vega. From that loving marriage are 10 surviving children: Gloria Esther and Gloria Mercedes; Angel, Jose, Maria, Gloria, Andres, Carmen, Nilda, and Abby; 27 grandchildren, and a multitude of great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Doña Calla loved to be surrounded by her grandchildren, creating memories the will forever be cherished. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Arcadia Morales Martinez 11:00am Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 9:00am until 11:00am at the church. The Rite of committal will be offered at Holy Cross Cemetery Route 40 in Mays Landing. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC. Condolences on the Gormley Funeral Home LLC website.
