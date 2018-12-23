MORALES-MARTINEZ, Arcadia, - 86, of Atlantic City, passed away on Tuesday, December 18 , 2018 surrounded by her family. Complete Funeral Arrangements will appear in the Monday December 24 and Wednesday December 26 editions of the Press. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
