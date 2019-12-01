Moran (nee Laughlin) , Mary Elizabeth, - better known by her friends as Betsy, passed away on November 27, in her Margate home surrounded by her family at the age of 89. Betsy was the devoted wife of the late John (Jack) A. Moran Jr. After they wed in 1956, they made Riverdale, NY their home where they raised four children, Shelley, John, Richard, Christopher. The Moran's were one of the many founding families of St. Gabriel's Parish. During her time in the Riverdale, section of The Bronx Betsy was very active with local groups. She was of course, a Den Mother to the Cub Scouts when her sons were members of the local Pack. She was a member of the St. Gabriel's Ladies Guild organizing and working many events to support the church. Betsy was also very active with the Francis Shervier Home and Hospital Auxiliary as a volunteer and Past President. She participated in a number of activities to raise awareness and funding for the Hospital. In 2002, Betsey and Jack retired to their home in Margate, NJ. It did not take her long before she joined the Shore Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered her time wherever it was needed, many of it was spent working in their thrift shop. Her daughter Shelley, her sons and their families, John & Karen, Richard & Elizabeth, Christopher & Amy, survive her. Betsy adored her 7 grandchildren and she will be deeply missed by all her family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial donation be made in Betsy's name to AutismSpeaks.org. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4th from 5-7, followed by a 7pm service, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ. Interment will be private at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery located in Hawthorne, NY. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
