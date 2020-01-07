Morey, Doris M. (nee Fetzer), - 89, of Pleasantville, passed away at home on January 2nd, 2020 after a brief illness. Doris was born in Pennsylvania and lived in the Mt. Carmel area and later moved to Absecon Highlands area. She worked at J.J. New Berrys 5&10 Cent Store around 1947 and met the love of her life Harvey Morey. They were married in 1950 and lived in the city of Pleasantville raising 3 children Susan D. (deceased), Dennis K. (deceased) and David L. Doris leaves two grandchildren and five great grandchildren. All who knew Doris remembers her warm smile and her apple pies. A memorial gathering will be held at Greentree Church 125 School House Road Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 10am to 11:30am with a service to follow at 11:30am.
