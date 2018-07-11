Morey, Reuben Richard, - 91, of Washington Twp., NJ, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 8, 2018. Born in Philadelphia, PA he lived in Tuckerton, NJ before moving to Washington Twp. over 30 years ago. Reuben was a graduate of Tuckerton High School and served in the US Navy during World War II. He worked as a Trouble Lineman for Atlantic Electric out of West Creek, NJ and he enjoyed fixing and tinkering with things and enjoyed getting all the newest gadgets. He was predeceased by his daughters Bonnie Barnett and Joyce Morey and his 4 older siblings Leonard, Peg, Frank and Helena. He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years Claire Morey, daughters Virginia "Ginny" Jones and husband Michael of Tucson, AZ and Patricia Morey of Newark, DE, 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 14, 2018 from 9am until the Memorial Service at 10am at the First United Methodist Church of Tuckerton 126 N. Green St. Tuckerton, NJ 08087. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Tuckerton, NJ. To send condolences please go to www.maxwellfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Weekstown Community Church 5663 Pleasant Mills Rd, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215.
