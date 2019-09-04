Morgan, Ferdinand T., - 82, of Absecon, passed away September 1, 2019. He was the beloved husband of JoAnne M. Morgan (nee Fisher); father of Mark D. Morgan; grandfather of Justin and Matthew Morgan. After earning his Culinary Arts degree, Ferd worked as an executive pastry chef for 34 years, working with Resorts and Sands Casinos. He was a member of the Absecon Presbyterian Church, where he had served as an elder. Visitation will be 11 AM to 12 PM on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, NJ 08201. A service will be conducted at 12 PM. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church at the above address. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
