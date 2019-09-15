Morgan, Lottie Mae, - 72, born September 15, 1946 in Chadbourn, North Carolina, peacefully departed this life on September 9, 2019 with her loving family by her side. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ. A visitation with the family will be held at Jeffries and Keates from 10:00 am until time of service. To read the full obituary, pay respects, leave condolences, send flowers, cards or share your fondest memories of Lottie, please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com.

Tags

Load entries