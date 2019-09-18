MORGAN, SUE S., - 87, of Ventnor City, Passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019. She is the beloved wife of the late Marvin, devoted mother of Stevann Hamilton (Curtis Camp), Jacklyn Morgan, and Eric Morgan, loving grandmother of Jacob Hughes and adored "honorary" mother of Tim Ymer. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services on Wednesday at precisely 1 PM at Mt. Sharon Cemetery (Section Q), Springfield, PA. Contributions in her memory may be made to Hadassah or a charity of the donor's choice. Please contact with any further questions - Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks Philadelphia, PA.

