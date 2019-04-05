Morganweck, Mary (nee Brigandi), - 80, of Hammonton, passed away suddenly at her home on Wednesday April 3, 2019. Born in Hammonton, NJ she graduated from Hammonton High School in 1956 and went on to earn her Bachelor's degree from Glassboro State College in 1960. Mary taught Kindergarten at the Folsom Elementary School for over 39 years and received the teacher of the year award for 1985-1986. Predeceased by her husband Ronald Morganweck, Parents Matteo and Rose Brigandi,and sister Carol A. Olive. Mary is survived by her children Louis Morganweck of Hammonton, NJ, Barbara Zuber and her husband Frank of Sicklerville, NJ, her sister Rose Rita LaRosa and her husband Joseph and brother in law Angelo "Sonny" Olive both of Hammonton, NJ. Loving Grandmother of Brian, Logan and Louis Zuber. Aunt Mary will be missed by many nieces nephews, cousins and her furry friends "Flash & Willie". Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Monday eve. from 68pm and on Tuesday from 8:30 9:30am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday 10:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Streets Hammonton, NJ. Burial in Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. Joseph High School 328 Vine Street Hammonton, NJ 08037 or Hammonton Education Foundation P.O. Box 552 Hammonton, NJ 08037. To share condolences www.marinellafuneralhome.com
