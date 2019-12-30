Mori, Phillip C. "Phil", - 76, of Vineland, passed away Thursday morning, December 19, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland, after a brief illness. Born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Giacomo James and Stella Alma (DeLozier) Mori, he moved to Millville in 1956. Phil served in the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1970. He retired from the 3rd Battalion 102d Armor NJARNG, after serving with the National Guard from 1975 to 1985. For 25 years, he worked at the NJ Department of Corrections-Southern State, where he retired as a Lieutenant. Phil was a member of the American Legion Nabb-Leslie, Post No. 82 of Millville. He was a former member of Gold Wing Road Riders Association, and he enjoyed numerous rides with his late wife and many friends. He was also a member of St. Isadore the Farmer Church in Vineland. In his younger years he enjoyed fishing. Phil was an avid reader, and he loved watching old western shows, and true-crime television. He was a devoted fan of the Philadelphia Flyers, NY Mets, and NY Giants. As a passionate gardener, Phil had an exceptional green thumb, taking pride in his landscaping creations. He will be missed by his family and friends, particularly for his great sense of humor. Phil is survived by his daughters, Nancy Mori- Dolson (Charles) of Upper Deerfield, and Allison Mori (Clifton) of Vineland; two grandchildren, Avery and August; his companion Linda Dunbar of CMCH, his siblings, Raphaela Mori of AZ, Jack Mori (Elaine) of Metuchen, and Lucy Pustizzi (John) of Vineland; and many nieces, nephews, granddogs, and grandcats. He was predeceased by his wife Nancy (Massinger) in 2004; and one brother John. A Memorial Mass will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Isadore the Farmer Church, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland, with a calling hour from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the church. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Christy Funeral Home, Millville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories and expressions of sympathy for Phillip C. Mori can be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com
Service information
Jan 4
Visitation
Saturday, January 4, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
11:00AM-12:00PM
St. Isidore Church of the Farmer
1655 Magnolia Rd.
Vineland, NJ 08361
1655 Magnolia Rd.
Vineland, NJ 08361
Guaranteed delivery before Phillip's Visitation begins.
Jan 4
Memorial Mass
Saturday, January 4, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
12:00PM-1:00PM
St. Isidore Church of the Farmer
1655 Magnolia Rd.
Vineland, NJ 08361
1655 Magnolia Rd.
Vineland, NJ 08361
Guaranteed delivery before Phillip's Memorial Mass begins.
Most Popular
-
A Spanish reporter won the lottery and quit her job, live on air — only to find the payout was about $5,500
-
Dump truck overturns onto car on Black Horse Pike in Hamilton
-
Cherry Hill Mall bans teens without adult supervision Dec. 26 to prevent 'criminal behavior'
-
A California woman took her date to a hockey game. He went to the restroom — and never came back.
-
Millville man charged with murder after FAA employee found dead in car
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
Ridgway Chimney & Masonry Srvc Chimneys cleaned, repaired, relined & rebuilt. Also, …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.