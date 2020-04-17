Morozzi, Frederick C. Jr., - 64, of Estell Manor, NJ passed away on April 12, 2020, after a year-long fight with cancer and recurrent pneumonia. He was born on October 9, 1955, in Millville, NJ and grew up and lived in Mays Landing until moving to Estell Manor in 1988. He attended Mays Landing schools and graduated from Oakcrest High School in 1974. He was a former volunteer fireman for the Mays Landing Fire Company. He spent 27 years in the New Jersey Air National Guard and retired as a Chief Master Sergeant in 2005 from the 177th Fighter Wing, as chief of the communications flight. He enjoyed softball, golf, yardwork, spending time with his family, and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Penn State University football fan. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Linda, his daughter, Katrina and her fiancee Rob Green of Vineland, his son, Christopher of Estell Manor, and his daughter Evelyn of Mays Landing. He is also survived by his mother and step father, Barbara and Neil Hanrahan of Delaware, and his sisters Helen Morozzi (Dick) of Florida and Jessica Livingston (Wes) of Delaware. He is also survived by his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father and stepmother, Frederick S. and Helen Morozzi and his aunt Charla (Honey) Lea. Due to the coronavirus situation, there will be no public calling hours or services. At a later date, there will be a celebration of life when the restrictions are finally lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dorothy Volunteer Fire Company, 70 Tuckahoe Road, PO Box 227, Dorothy, NJ 08317. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com).
Most Popular
-
Following complaints from residents and contractors, construction has stopped in N.J.
-
Body of male senior citizen discovered in Vineland Walmart parking lot
-
Atlantic City, Pleasantville men charged with violating COVID-19 mandate
-
Ventnor man possibly saves the life of an elderly man a day before Easter in the city
-
South Jersey basketball community mourns official who died of COVID-19: McGarry
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.