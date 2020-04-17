Morozzi, Frederick C. Jr., - 64, of Estell Manor, NJ passed away on April 12, 2020, after a year-long fight with cancer and recurrent pneumonia. He was born on October 9, 1955, in Millville, NJ and grew up and lived in Mays Landing until moving to Estell Manor in 1988. He attended Mays Landing schools and graduated from Oakcrest High School in 1974. He was a former volunteer fireman for the Mays Landing Fire Company. He spent 27 years in the New Jersey Air National Guard and retired as a Chief Master Sergeant in 2005 from the 177th Fighter Wing, as chief of the communications flight. He enjoyed softball, golf, yardwork, spending time with his family, and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Penn State University football fan. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Linda, his daughter, Katrina and her fiancee Rob Green of Vineland, his son, Christopher of Estell Manor, and his daughter Evelyn of Mays Landing. He is also survived by his mother and step father, Barbara and Neil Hanrahan of Delaware, and his sisters Helen Morozzi (Dick) of Florida and Jessica Livingston (Wes) of Delaware. He is also survived by his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father and stepmother, Frederick S. and Helen Morozzi and his aunt Charla (Honey) Lea. Due to the coronavirus situation, there will be no public calling hours or services. At a later date, there will be a celebration of life when the restrictions are finally lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dorothy Volunteer Fire Company, 70 Tuckahoe Road, PO Box 227, Dorothy, NJ 08317. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com).

To plant a tree in memory of Frederick Morozzi, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries