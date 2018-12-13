Morris, Joseph F., - 82, of Egg Harbor Township, affectionately known as PopPop Joe, passed away at Atlanticare Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, December 11, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 7, 1936 in Atlantic City, where he lived and attended school. He proudly served in the US Army from 1958 - 1964 then returned home to work at Lenox China for over 30 years before retiring in 2000. He is survived by his children Patricia Waldron (Douglas), Michael (Lisa), Joseph (Dori), Steven, Colleen McGuire (Robert), William (Samara) as well as his grandchildren Samantha, Kayla, Megan, Danielle, Timothy, Steven, Brooke, Lauren, Grace, Jacob, Robert, Nixon, and Thomas. In addition, his siblings Pete (Karen), sister-in-law Francine, Charlie (Loretta), Regina (Raymond), Robert, and Paul. He is preceded in death by his parents Roy and Margaret Morris, brothers Jack, John, and Walter, as well as sister-in-laws Lynne and Edith. Those who knew him best, knew that he loved planting his garden each spring; working in his woodshop to make special pieces for those he loved; and building model airplanes and train displays all while listening to his old school country music. Going to White House Subs for a favorite treat, just like a shot of Gentleman's Jack, became a family tradition. But most of all, he absolutely adored his family and the special gatherings around the holidays. PopPop Joe proudly wore his grandchildren on his chest for all the world to see. So many of the small everyday things he made so very special with his infectious smile and twinkle in his blue eyes. We all loved his hugs most of all and will miss them terribly. Services will be held 11am on Friday December 14th at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ with a visitation from 9-11. Interment with military honors will be held at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The National Downs Syndrome Society (www.ndss.org) or Law Enforcement United, NJ Division, care of Team Egg Harbor Township (www.leunited-nj.org). Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
