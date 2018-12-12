Morris, Joseph F., - 82, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away at Atlantic Care Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, December 11th surrounded by his family. Born June 7th, 1936 in Atlantic City, where he lived and attended school. He served in the US Army from 1958 to 1964 then returned home to work at Lenox China for over 30 years before retiring in 2000. Survived by his children Patricia (Douglas), Michael (Lisa), Joseph (Dori), Steven, Colleen (Robert), William (Samara) as well as his grandchildren Samantha, Kayla, Megan, Danielle, Timothy, Steven, Brooke, Lauren, Grace, Jacob, Robert, Nixon, and Thomas. In addition his siblings Pete (Karen), sister-in-law Francine, Charlie (Loretta), Regina (Raymond), Robert, and Paul. He is preceded in death by his parents Roy and Margaret Morris, brothers Jack, John, and Walter as well as sister-in-laws Lynne and Edith. A visitation will be held from 9-11am, followed by a service at 11am on Friday, December 14th, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Interment with military honors will be held at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com. Full obituary in tomorrow's paper.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.