Morris, Jr. , Edward C., - 66, of Atlantic City, On Saturday, June 6, 2020, in the early hours of the morning, we lost a wonderful man Edward Charles Morris, Jr. Ed was born to, and predeceased by, Barbara DeStefano and Edward C. Morris, Sr. He always wore his heart on his sleeve. Ed could make a stranger feel special with only a few minutes of conversation. His great sense of humor matched his sense of adventure. He lived life to the fullest, was easy going, and always accepted any challenge or opportunity. He loved music, dancing, and working with his hands. But most of all he loved his family. With his lifelong friend and partner in crime, Kristin Thomas, he shared a relationship of great strength and support. Together, Ed and Kristin raised three beautiful women, Dr. Sabrina R. Gordon, Heather L. Thomas and Emily L. Girimont. Ed's compassion, generosity, and work ethic made him a father figure they could admire and the one they deserved. One of his greatest admirers is his son-in-law, Roy H. Gordon, who became one of his best friends. The luckiest people to know Ed, called him dad. He loved spending time with Heather and her children, Declan and MacKenzie Shipman. For them, he was the PopPop who would come over to watch the Eagles, but was never afraid to get down on the floor and play toy cars with Declan or willingly participate in MacKenzie's makeovers. They love to wear PopPop's famous hat and play handyman with their tools. The story of his life could never be complete without mentioning his best friend in the world Watson. Watson is a black lab whom Ed met as a puppy and loved long after both of their hair turned grey. They went everywhere together. Ed didn't know the meaning of "no dogs allowed." They shared dozens of long walks on the beach, thousands of midnight snacks, and countless cuddles on the couch. Although his life was too short, it couldn't have been more full. He happily watched his daughter marry her best friend and had his proudest moment when she earned the title of medical doctor. He was there whenever any of his children needed anything, never waiting for them to ask. He was a father in every sense, and truly raised his family. Life was better for everyone with the pleasure of knowing Edward Morris, Jr. He wanted nothing more than a family who loved him. And do they ever. March 5, 1954 - June 6, 2020
