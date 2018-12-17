MORRIS, PAUL E., - 71, of Absecon, passed away Wed., December 12th, 2018. He was born July 20th, 1947 in Atlantic City to Roy and Margaret Morris, where he lived and attended local schools. Paul proudly served in the US Army from 1967-1970, after which he returned home to his beloved wife Edith, whom he married on Nov. 4th, 1967. He later attended Stockton University, where he earned a degree in Speech Therapy. Paul worked for UPS for 25 years, serving as shop steward for Local 331, until he retired. He also spent many years teaching Sunday School at Absecon United Methodist Church, and serving as lay leader. Paul is predeceased by his wife Edith, parents Roy and Margaret, brothers Jack, Joe, John, and Walter, and sister-in-law Lynne. He is survived by his daughter Tammy, grandson Cameron, son Paul (Janelle), and granddaughter Katherine. Paul is also survived by his siblings Pete (Karen), Charlie (Loretta), Regina (Raymond), and Robert, as well as sisters in law Francine, Patricia, and Gail, and brother in law Nucky. He also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Services will be held 11am TODAY, Monday, December 17th at Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Rd., Absecon, with a viewing from 9-11am. Interment with military honors will follow at Leeds Point Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations be made, in his memory, to Absecon United Methodist Church 100 Pitney road, Absecon, NJ 08201. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC. Condolences on the Gormley Funeral Home LLC Web Site.
