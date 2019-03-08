Morris, Susan D., - 67, of Pleasantville, passed away on March 5th from a long battle with cancer. She was born in Somers Point and attended Pleasantville schools, graduating in 1969 from Pleasantville High School. Susan was employed by Sames Insurance Co. and later by a home cleaning company. Susan leaves behind her husband, Floyd; her children, Michael C., Jennifer (Luis), and Jessica (Michael); her parents, Harvey and Doris Morey; her brother, David; many grandchildren; and a lifetime friend, Jeanine Tucker. She was predeceased by her brother, Dennis; and her grandparents, Harvey and SarahJane Morey. A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 11th at 11:00am at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield. A gathering will be held from 10:00am until the time of the service. Interment will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for her family at: adams-perfect.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.