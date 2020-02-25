Morrisey, Susan M., - of Somers Point, passed away on February 19, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born in Jersey City, NJ, Susan moved to Somers Point to pursue a career in nursing. After four decades as a Registered Nurse, Susan retired and spent her final years gardening and relaxing on the beach with family and friends. Predeceased by her parents George and Lillian Conaty, Susan is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ralph, as well as her five sons, William, Dennis, Michael, Tim, and Sean, 14 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Susan will be sorely missed but we take comfort in knowing she now rests peacefully with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Thursday, February 27th 9:30-11am at Praise Tabernacle Church, 2235 Ocean Heights Ave, Egg Harbor Twp, NJ 08234. Funeral service 11am. Burial following in Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com

To plant a tree in memory of Susan Morrisey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries